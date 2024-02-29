Zacks Research Comments on Equinor ASA’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQNR. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Equinor ASA by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

