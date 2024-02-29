Zacks Research Comments on Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRR. Barclays raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $59.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,703,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,856,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,135,000 after acquiring an additional 962,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

