Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Up 0.3 %

IEX opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $237.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,722,000 after acquiring an additional 833,772 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in IDEX by 4,080.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

