Zacks Research Weighs in on The Walt Disney Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

