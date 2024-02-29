Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 42,852 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $366,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at $53,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 34.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 912,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

