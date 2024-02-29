Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.060-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.8 million-$109.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.420 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Zuora Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,088.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,088.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

