11,577 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,577 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 40.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.68 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

