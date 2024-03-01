125,000 Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU) Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,639,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

KVACU opened at $10.48 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

