18,900 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

