250,000 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Bought by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slam by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Slam by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 244,521 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Slam by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of Slam stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

