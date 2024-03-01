2,548 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 68,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 199.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 828,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $118.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

