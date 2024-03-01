47,584 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $4,616,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,555,302.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $4,616,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,555,302.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $20,398,552. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $78.72.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

