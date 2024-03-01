4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Scott Bizily Sells 1,909 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $171,710.00.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $28.02 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
