4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Scott Bizily Sells 1,909 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $171,710.00.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $28.02 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.63.

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

