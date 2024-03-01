54,888 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,913,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

