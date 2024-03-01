5,499 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

