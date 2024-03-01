57,609 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

