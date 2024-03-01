5N Plus Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.59 and a 1 year high of C$4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$390.28 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

