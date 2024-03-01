6,778 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

