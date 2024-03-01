85,048 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Purchased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BATRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Atlanta Braves stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.15.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
