99,811 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,282,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Hubbell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Hubbell by 37.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 424,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after buying an additional 114,679 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $380.67 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $382.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.