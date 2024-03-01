A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,518 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 2.74% of A SPAC II Acquisition worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASCB. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,832,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ASCB stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.