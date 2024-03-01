Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $101.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -333.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.