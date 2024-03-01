ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $137,584.59 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

