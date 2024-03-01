ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells $15,394.08 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $15,394.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,427.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brendan Teehan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Brendan Teehan sold 731 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $21,900.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.