Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) & DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Critical Contrast

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acciona and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acciona N/A N/A N/A ($33.25) -3.26 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.29 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.88

Acciona has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. Acciona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acciona N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Acciona shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acciona and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acciona 0 2 1 0 2.33 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Acciona on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acciona

Acciona, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines. In addition, the company offers event planning and management services, as well as designs, constructs, and operates drinking water treatment plants, reverse osmosis desalination plants, wastewater treatment plants, and tertiary treatment plants for water reuse; and constructs, operates, and manages healthcare, universities and campuses, ecosystems restoration, museums and exhibitions, and event planning and management; Further, it provides hotels and holiday resorts, offices, and industrial properties; financial solutions; facility management and airport handling; and museum interior design. It also engages in the fund management, stock broking, real estate, motorbike sharing, and other businesses. Acciona, S.A. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

