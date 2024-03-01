ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 170.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 332.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

