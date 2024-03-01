ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,195 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 6.3 %

ACIW opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

