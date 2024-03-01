Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRV shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRV stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

