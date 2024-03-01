Acumen Capital Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$165.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
