ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Increased to $8.30 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.30 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADT opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. ADT’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,926,013 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $191,556,000 after buying an additional 180,785 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ADT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,429,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $134,576,000 after buying an additional 1,127,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ADT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,112,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $97,160,000 after buying an additional 1,424,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,577,000 after buying an additional 2,740,447 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

