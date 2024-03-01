Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3 billion-$11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.18.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

