AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,852 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $24,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 26.7% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

