AerCap’s (AER) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Cowen currently has a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AER opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. AerCap has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $80.61.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,167 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in AerCap by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,069,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

