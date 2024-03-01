agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.65.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE AGL opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.47.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.