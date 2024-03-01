AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $2.10 on Friday. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

