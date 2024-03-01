AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

