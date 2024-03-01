Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,284,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 654,092 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATSG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $787.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.