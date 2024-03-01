Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

