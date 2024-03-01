Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 50,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Airship AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airship AI by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 350,001 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Airship AI Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AISP opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. Airship AI has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc develops AI driven video and sensor management software. It serves government, law enforcement, and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.