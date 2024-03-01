Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 357.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

AKTX opened at $2.21 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

