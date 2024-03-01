Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Michel Dahan Sells 10,744 Shares of Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) COO Michel Dahan sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $16,330.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 715,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,701.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA opened at $1.60 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,607,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

