Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Akso Health Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Shares of Akso Health Group stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

