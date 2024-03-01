Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $202.29 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.70 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

