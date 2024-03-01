Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$16.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$13.56 and a 1-year high of C$20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

