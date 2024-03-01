Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 7,083 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

View Our Latest Report on ALRM

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.