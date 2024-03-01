Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 9,583 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $533,633.22.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,119,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

