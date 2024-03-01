Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Alector has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

