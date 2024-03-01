ALEX Lab (ALEX) Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $140.81 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALEX Lab alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALEX Lab

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.36865515 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,015,166.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALEX Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALEX Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.