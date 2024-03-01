Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on April 5th

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 123.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of ALEX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.24. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

