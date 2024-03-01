Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $98.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00067392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00018262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,052,743,071 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.